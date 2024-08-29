CRWD Earnings: CrowdStrike Q2 profit surges on strong revenue growth

Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) has reported double-digit increase in revenues and earnings for the second quarter of 2025.

Second-quarter revenue increased 32% year-over-year to $963.9 million from $731.6 million in the corresponding quarter last year. Subscription revenue advanced 33%, and Professional Services revenue rose 10%.

Adjusted earnings climbed 41% year-over-year to $1.04 per share during the three months. Net income attributable to CrowdStrike, on a reported basis, more than doubled to $47.0 million or $0.19 per share in the July quarter.

Prior Performance