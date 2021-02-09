Categories AlphaGraphs, Technology
CSCO Earnings: All you need to know about Cisco Systems Q2 2021 earnings results
Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenues remained flat at $12 billion compared to the year-ago period.
GAAP net income declined 12% year-over-year to $2.5 billion, or $0.60 per share. Adjusted net income rose 2% to $3.4 billion while adjusted EPS increased 3% to $0.79 from last year.
For the third quarter of 2021, revenue is expected to grow 3.5-5.5% year-over-year. GAAP EPS is projected to be $0.64-0.69 while adjusted EPS is estimated to be $0.80-0.82.
Cisco declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per common share, which is up 3% over the previous quarter’s dividend, to be paid on April 28, 2021 to all stockholders of record as of April 6, 2021.
