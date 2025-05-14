CSCO Earnings: Cisco Q3 2025 profit rises on higher revenues, beats estimates

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), a leading manufacturer and distributor of data networking products, on Wednesday reported higher revenues and profit for the third quarter of 2025.

The San Jose-headquartered tech firm’s adjusted earnings increased to $0.96 per share in the third quarter from $0.88 per share in the same period last year, exceeding estimates.

Unadjusted net income was $2.5 billion or $0.62 per share in Q3, compared to $1.9 billion or $0.46 per share in the same period of fiscal 2024. Third-quarter revenue was $14.1 billion, compared to $12.7 billion in the prior-year quarter. The top line beat analysts’ forecasts.

“The momentum we are seeing with AI is fueled by the power of our secure networking portfolio, our trusted global partnerships, and the value we bring to our customers,” said Cisco’s CEO Chuck Robbins.

