Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
CVS Health Corp. (CVS) Q1 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 11% year-over-year to $85.3 billion.
Net income attributable to CVS Health was $2.13 billion, or $1.65 per share, compared to $2.35 billion, or $1.77 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS amounted to $2.20.
For the full year of 2023, the company expects adjusted EPS of $8.50-8.70.
Prior performance
