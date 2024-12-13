Costco (COST) reports higher Q1 2025 sales and profit

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST), which operates a chain of membership warehouses, has reported an increase in sales and net profit for the first quarter of 2025.

Revenues increased to $62.2 billion in the November quarter from $57.8 billion in the corresponding period last year. Total comparable store sales grew 5.2% year-over-year during the three months.

Net income came in at $1.80 billion or $4.04 per share in the first quarter, compared to $1.59 billion or $3.58 per share in Q1 2024.

Prior Performance