Can Costco (COST) maintain last year’s momentum in FY25?

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) posted higher quarterly sales and profit consistently in fiscal 2024, with earnings beating estimates every time. The company has a strong track record of performing well in all economic conditions including recessions and booms, thanks to its low prices and constant efforts to improve customer experience.
The positive market sentiment over the company’s financial health was reflected in the performance of its stock throughout the year, with an impressive 50% gain during that period. Last week, Costco’s shares climbed to an all-time high, after staying on the growth path for several months. While Costco’s dividend payout ratio is relatively low, it has impressed shareholders with special dividends in the past.
Estimates
The retail giant, which operates a chain of membership warehouses, will publish results for the first quarter of 2025 on Thursday, December 12, at 4:15 pm ET. It is estimated that the company began the new fiscal year on a positive note, with market watchers predicting a year-over-year increase in Q1 sales and profit. The consensus top-line estimate is $62.05 billion, compared to $57.8 billion in the prior-year quarter. On a per-share basis, net income is expected to increase to $3.80 in Q1 from $3.58 last year.
From Costco’s Q4 2024 earnings call:
“We continue to grow our e-commerce business and Costco Logistics has had a remarkable year. Appliances and Furniture and big and bulky has led the way, and logistics delivered over 4.5 million items this last year, up 29% over the year prior. Improvements in our item assortment, delivery times, and scheduling functionality, all enhance the member experience. We have great momentum with this business and expect big and bulky items will be a key part of our continued progress with e-commerce in the coming year.”
Costco’s unique business model, based on the membership-only warehouse concept, is the main driving force behind its success. Since the lion’s share of the company’s profit comes from membership fees, it passes a significant portion of its profit margins on to shoppers, ensuring high customer loyalty.
Q4 Outcome
In the final three months of fiscal 2024, the company’s revenues increased to $79.70 billion from $78.94 billion in the corresponding period last year. Comparable store sales grew around 5% across all geographical segments, while e-commerce sales increased 18.9%. Net income was $2.35 billion or $5.29 per share in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.16 billion or $4.86 per share in Q4 2023. The bottom line exceeded Wall Street’s estimates.
The value of Costco’s stock has nearly doubled in the past one-and-a-half years. On Monday, it traded lower in the early part of the session, reversing the recent uptrend.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Ulta Beauty (ULTA): Here’s a look at the beauty retailer’s performance in Q3 2024
Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) soared over 10% on Friday. The stock has gained 17% over the past three months. The company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the
DOCU Earnings: Highlights of DocuSign’s Q3 2025 report
DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) has reported a double-digit growth in adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2025, aided by an 8% increase in revenues. The eSignature service provider’s third-quarter
Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Earnings: 3Q24 Key Numbers
Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) reported net sales of $2.53 billion for the third quarter of 2024, up 1.7% from the same period a year ago. Comparable sales increased 0.6%.