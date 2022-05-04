CVS Health Earnings Q1 2022: Here are the key highlights from the results

Yum! Brands (YUM) Q1 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $1.54 billion. Net income rose 22% to $399 million while EPS grew

AMD Earnings: Advanced Micro Devices Q1 profit, revenue beat estimates Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) on Tuesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2022. The numbers also topped analysts’ estimates. Adjusted earnings rose to