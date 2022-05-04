Categories AlphaGraphs, Health Care

CVS Health Earnings Q1 2022: Here are the key highlights from the results

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenues for the quarter increased to $76.8 billion, up 11.2% vs. Q1 2021.

The company has generated cash flow from operations of $3.6 billion.

