CVX Earnings: Chevron reports lower Q2 revenue and profit

Energy company Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) announced results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting a decrease in earnings and revenue.
Revenues and other income totaled $44.8 billion in the June quarter, down from $51.18 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.
Net income attributable to the company declined sharply to $2.49 billion or $1.45 per share in the second quarter from $4.43 billion or $2.43 per share in the prior year period. Adjusted earnings decreased to $1.77 per share from $2.55 per share in Q2 2024.
“Second quarter results reflect continued strong execution, record production, and exceptional cash generation,” said Mike Wirth, Chevron’s chairman and chief executive officer.
Prior Performance
