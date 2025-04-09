DAL Earnings: All you need to know about Delta Air Lines’ Q1 2025 earnings results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Operating revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $14 billion.

Net income was $240 million, or $0.37 per share, compared to $37 million, or $0.06 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 2% to $0.46.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations, sending the stock rising over 2% in premarket hours on Wednesday.

For the second quarter of 2025, Delta expects total revenue to be down 2% to up 2% YoY. Adjusted EPS is expected to range between $1.70-2.30.

Prior performance