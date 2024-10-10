DAL Earnings: All you need to know about Delta Air Lines’ Q3 2024 earnings results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported third quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Operating revenue rose 1% year-over-year to $15.7 billion. Adjusted operating revenue remained flat at $14.6 billion.

GAAP net income increased 15% to $1.27 billion, or $1.97 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS fell 26% YoY to $1.50.

Revenues matched estimates while earnings fell short of expectations.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Delta expects total revenue to be up 2-4% YoY and EPS to range between $1.60-1.85 on an adjusted basis.

The stock dropped over 5% in premarket hours on Thursday.

Prior performance