DAL Earnings: All you need to know about Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2024 earnings results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total operating revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $15.6 billion. Adjusted revenue increased 6% to $14.4 billion.

Net income decreased 59% to $843 million, or $1.29 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS amounted to $1.85.

Revenue and earnings beat estimates, sending the stock rising over 6% in premarket hours on Friday.

For the first quarter of 2025, adjusted revenue is expected to increase 7-9% YoY. Adjusted EPS is expected to range between $0.70-1.00.

