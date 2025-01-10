Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
DAL Earnings: All you need to know about Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2024 earnings results
Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Total operating revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $15.6 billion. Adjusted revenue increased 6% to $14.4 billion.
Net income decreased 59% to $843 million, or $1.29 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS amounted to $1.85.
Revenue and earnings beat estimates, sending the stock rising over 6% in premarket hours on Friday.
For the first quarter of 2025, adjusted revenue is expected to increase 7-9% YoY. Adjusted EPS is expected to range between $0.70-1.00.
Prior performance
