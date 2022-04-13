Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries
DAL Earnings: All you need to know about Delta Airlines Q1 2022 earnings results
Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported first-quarter 2022 earnings results today.
The operating loss was $783 million compared to an operating income of $1.02 billion in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted operating loss was $793 million compared to operating income of $1.02 billion in Q1 2019.
On a GAAP basis, the company reported a net loss of $940 million, or $1.48 loss per share, compared to a net income of $730 million, or $1.40 per share, in the first quarter of 2019.
Adjusted EPS was a $1.23 loss per share compared to $0.96 in Q1 2019.
Most Popular
JPM Earnings: All you need to know about JPMorgan Chase’s Q1 2022 results
Banking giant JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported lower net profit and revenues for the first quarter of 2022. The bottom line also missed analysts' estimates. The company's stock
JM Smucker Co. (SJM) will focus on growth categories amidst inflation and supply chain volatility
Shares of JM Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) have gained 7% over the past 12 months. The company continues to face challenges from inflation and supply chain disruptions and expects these
Here’s everything you need to know about Strong Global Entertainment’s upcoming IPO
The entertainment industry was hit hard by pandemic-related movement restrictions, which caused widespread closure of cinema halls and cancellation of events, but is gradually recovering from the crisis. Encouraged by