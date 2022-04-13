DAL Earnings: All you need to know about Delta Airlines Q1 2022 earnings results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported first-quarter 2022 earnings results today.

The operating loss was $783 million compared to an operating income of $1.02 billion in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted operating loss was $793 million compared to operating income of $1.02 billion in Q1 2019.

On a GAAP basis, the company reported a net loss of $940 million, or $1.48 loss per share, compared to a net income of $730 million, or $1.40 per share, in the first quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EPS was a $1.23 loss per share compared to $0.96 in Q1 2019.