Categories AlphaGraphs, Industrials
DAL Earnings: All you need to know about Delta Airlines Q4 2021 earnings results
Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Operating revenue was $9.4 billion compared to $11.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted operating revenue was $8.4 billion compared to $11.4 billion in Q4 2019.
On a GAAP basis, the company reported a net loss of $408 million, or $0.64 per share, compared to net income of $1 billion, or $1.71 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EPS was $0.22 compared to $1.70 in Q4 2019.
For the first quarter of 2022, Delta expects adjusted revenue to recover to 72-76% of 2019 levels.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
IPO Alert: Turo looks to hit the fast lane through public listing. Here’s what to know
As Wall Street prepares for the earnings season, the IPO market is also heating up with a slew of listings lined up for the first quarter. Despite the market uncertainty
Key highlights from Infosys (INFY) Q3 2022 earnings results
Infosys (NYSE: INFY) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today. Revenues grew 21% year-over-year to $4.2 billion on a reported basis. On a constant currency basis, revenues grew 21.5%. Net
KMI Stock: What does the new year hold for Kinder Morgan?
The oil and gas industry has recovered steadily after being hit by COVID-19, with the relaxation of movement restrictions lifting fuel consumption globally. Energy infrastructure company Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: