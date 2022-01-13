Categories AlphaGraphs, Industrials

DAL Earnings: All you need to know about Delta Airlines Q4 2021 earnings results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Operating revenue was $9.4 billion compared to $11.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted operating revenue was $8.4 billion compared to $11.4 billion in Q4 2019.

On a GAAP basis, the company reported a net loss of $408 million, or $0.64 per share, compared to net income of $1 billion, or $1.71 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EPS was $0.22 compared to $1.70 in Q4 2019.

For the first quarter of 2022, Delta expects adjusted revenue to recover to 72-76% of 2019 levels.

Prior performance

Delta Air Lines Q3 2021 earnings

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

IPO Alert: Turo looks to hit the fast lane through public listing. Here’s what to know

As Wall Street prepares for the earnings season, the IPO market is also heating up with a slew of listings lined up for the first quarter. Despite the market uncertainty

Key highlights from Infosys (INFY) Q3 2022 earnings results

Infosys (NYSE: INFY) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today. Revenues grew 21% year-over-year to $4.2 billion on a reported basis. On a constant currency basis, revenues grew 21.5%. Net

KMI Stock: What does the new year hold for Kinder Morgan?

The oil and gas industry has recovered steadily after being hit by COVID-19, with the relaxation of movement restrictions lifting fuel consumption globally. Energy infrastructure company Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:

Tags

Aviation

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top