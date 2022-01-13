DAL Earnings: All you need to know about Delta Airlines Q4 2021 earnings results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Operating revenue was $9.4 billion compared to $11.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted operating revenue was $8.4 billion compared to $11.4 billion in Q4 2019.

On a GAAP basis, the company reported a net loss of $408 million, or $0.64 per share, compared to net income of $1 billion, or $1.71 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EPS was $0.22 compared to $1.70 in Q4 2019.

For the first quarter of 2022, Delta expects adjusted revenue to recover to 72-76% of 2019 levels.

