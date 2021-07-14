Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries
DAL Earnings: Key numbers from Delta Air Lines Q2 2021 financial results
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) today reported its second-quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021.
Net revenues were reported at $7.1 billion, which was higher than the analyst’s estimate.
Second-quarter GAAP net profit was $652 million, or $1.02 per share, compared to GAAP net income of $1.44 billion, or $2.21 per share in the second quarter of 2019.
