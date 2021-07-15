Categories AlphaGraphs, Finance
MS Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Morgan Stanley Q2 financial results
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Net revenues increased 8% year-over-year to $14.8 billion.
Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley was $3.5 billion, or $1.85 per share, compared to $3.2 billion, or $1.96 per share, for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EPS fell 4% to $1.89.
The Board of Directors declared a $0.70 quarterly dividend per share, payable on August 13, 2021 to common shareholders of record on July 30, 2021, reflecting a 100% increase from the current $0.35 per share dividend.
Prior performance
