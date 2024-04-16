Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
MS Infographic: Morgan Stanley reports higher revenue and profit for Q1 2024
Banking giant Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) announced financial results for the first quarter of 2024, reporting an increase in revenues and net profit.
Net income applicable to shareholders was $3.41 billion or $2.02 per share in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $2.98 billion or $1.70 per share in the same period a year ago.
The bank’s revenues increased to $15.14 billion in Q1 from $14.52 billion in the corresponding period of 2023. It delivered ROTCE of 19.7%.
Ted Pick, chief executive officer of Morgan Stanley, said, “In the first quarter of 2024 Morgan Stanley generated net revenues of $15 billion and earnings of $2.02 per share for a 20% return on tangible equity. As a result of strong net new asset growth, the Firm has reached $7 trillion of client assets across Wealth and Investment Management. Institutional Securities also saw strength across the markets and underwriting businesses.”
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: How UnitedHealth Group (UNH) performed in Q1 2024
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenues increased 9% year-over-year to $99.8 billion. Net loss attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders was $1.4 billion,
BAC Earnings: All you need to know about Bank of America’s Q1 2024 earnings results
Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total revenue decreased 2% year-over-year to $25.8 billion. Net income was $6.7 billion, or $0.76 per share,
Charles Schwab (SCHW) Q1 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net revenues decreased 7% year-over-year to $4.74 billion. Net income available to common shareholders was $1.25 billion,