Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
MS Infographic: Highlights of Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2023 earnings report
Banking giant Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) on Tuesday announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023, reporting a sharp decline in net profit despite an increase in revenues.
Net income applicable to shareholders was $1.52 billion or $0.85 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $2.24 billion or $1.26 per share in the same period a year ago.
The bank’s revenues increased to $12.90 billion in Q4 from $12.75 billion in the corresponding period of 2022. It delivered ROTCE of 8.4%.
Ted Pick, chief executive officer of Morgan Stanley, said, “We begin 2024 with a clear and consistent business strategy and a unified leadership team. We are focused on achieving our long-term financial goals and continuing to deliver for shareholders.”
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
GS Earnings: All you need to know about Goldman Sachs’ Q4 2023 earnings results
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues were $11.32 billion, up 7% from the same period last year, driven by higher
PNC Financial Services Group reports lower Q4 revenue and earnings
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) reported lower revenue and earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income attributable to common shareholders was $744 million or $1.85
Key takeaways from Delta Air Lines’ (DAL) Q4 2023 earnings report
Shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) plunged over 8% on Friday after the company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2023 but lowered its full-year guidance.