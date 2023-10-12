DAL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Delta Air Lines’ Q3 2023 financial results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported its third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Operating revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $15.5 billion. Adjusted operating revenue grew 13% to $14.5 billion.

Net income grew 59% to $1.1 billion, or $1.72 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS rose 35% to $2.03.

Both revenue and earnings beat expectations, sending the stock up over 2% in premarket hours on Thursday.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Delta expects adjusted revenue to grow 9-12% year-over-year. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.05-1.30.

Prior performance