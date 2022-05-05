Infographic: How Shopify (SHOP) performed in Q1 2022

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenue grew 22% year-over-year to $1.2 billion.

Net loss was $1.5 billion, or $11.70 per share, compared to net income of $1.3 billion, or $9.94 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.20.

For 2022, Shopify expects year-over-year revenue growth to be lower in the first half and highest in the fourth quarter of 2022, as the pandemic-fueled acceleration of ecommerce in the first half of 2021 slowed down during the first half of 2022.

Prior performance