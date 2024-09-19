Darden Restaurants (DRI) Q1 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Darden Restaurants, Inc., (NYSE: DRI) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Total sales increased 1% to $2.8 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Consolidated same-restaurant sales decreased 1.1%.

Net earnings were $207.2 million, or $1.74 per share, compared to $194.5 million, or $1.59 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations decreased 1.7% to $1.75.

Sales and earnings missed estimates.

For fiscal year 2025, the company expects EPS from continuing operations of $9.40-9.60.

The stock rose 6% during premarket hours on Thursday.

