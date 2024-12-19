Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

Darden Restaurants (DRI) Q2 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Darden Restaurants, Inc., (NYSE: DRI) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Total sales increased 6% year-over-year to $2.9 billion. Consolidated same-restaurant sales increased 2.4%.

Net earnings were $215.1 million, or $1.82 per share, compared to $212.1 million, or $1.76 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $2.03, up 10.3% YoY.

For fiscal year 2025, Darden expects total sales of approx. $12.1 billion and same-restaurant sales growth of approx. 1.5%. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations is expected to be $9.40-9.60.

Prior performance

