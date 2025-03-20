Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Darden Restaurants (DRI) Q3 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Total sales increased 6.2% to $3.2 billion compared to the same period last year. Blended same-restaurant sales increased 0.7%.
Net earnings were $323.4 million, or $2.74 per share, compared to $312.9 million, or $2.60 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations were $2.80, up 6.9% from last year.
For fiscal year 2025, the company expects total sales of approx. $12.1 billion and same-restaurant sales growth of approx. 1.5%. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations is expected to be $9.45-9.52.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
ACN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Accenture’s Q2 2025 financial results
Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Revenues totaled $16.7 billion, up 5% in US dollars and 8.5% in local currency. Net income attributable to
GIS Q3 Call Highlights: Cereal Comeback, Snacking Slowdown & Protein Innovations!
General Mills Inc., a global food company known for producing and marketing popular brands like Cheerios, Pillsbury, Häagen-Dazs, and Betty Crocker, in its Q3 earnings call highlighted its strategy to
Important takeaways from Signet Jewelers’ (SIG) Q4 2025 report
Signet Jewelers' (NYSE: SIG) stock rallied in premarket trading on Wednesday after the diamond retailer announced positive financial guidance, despite reporting a decline in fourth-quarter sales and profit. The investor