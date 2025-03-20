Darden Restaurants (DRI) Q3 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Total sales increased 6.2% to $3.2 billion compared to the same period last year. Blended same-restaurant sales increased 0.7%.

Net earnings were $323.4 million, or $2.74 per share, compared to $312.9 million, or $2.60 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations were $2.80, up 6.9% from last year.

For fiscal year 2025, the company expects total sales of approx. $12.1 billion and same-restaurant sales growth of approx. 1.5%. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations is expected to be $9.45-9.52.

