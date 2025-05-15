Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

Deere & Company (DE) Q2 2025 earnings fall on lower revenues

The Deere & Company (NYSE: DE), a leading manufacturer of agricultural and construction equipment, on Thursday reported a double-digit fall in revenue and net income for the second quarter of 2025.

Deere & Company Q2 2025 earnings infographic

The company’s worldwide net sales and revenues decreased 16% year-over-year to $12.8 billion in the second quarter. Revenue declined across all operating segments.

Net income came in at $1.8 billion or $6.64 per share in the April quarter, compared to $2.37 billion or $8.53 per share in the corresponding quarter last year. The management expects net income for fiscal 2025 to be in the range of $4.75 billion to 5.50 billion.

Prior Performance

  • Deere & Company Q3 2024 earnings infographic

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

Key metrics from Alibaba Group’s (BABA) Q4 2025 earnings results

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results today. Revenue was $32.5 billion, up 7% year-over-year. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was $1.70 billion.

WMT Earnings: All you need to know about Walmart’s Q1 2026 earnings results

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) reported its first quarter 2026 earnings results today. Total revenue of $165.6 billion was up 2.5%, or 4% in constant currency, year-over-year. Net sales of $164

CSCO Earnings: Cisco Q3 2025 profit rises on higher revenues, beats estimates

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), a leading manufacturer and distributor of data networking products, on Wednesday reported higher revenues and profit for the third quarter of 2025. The San Jose-headquartered

Tags

constructionEquipmentsMost Read

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top