Deere & Company (DE) Q2 2025 earnings fall on lower revenues

The Deere & Company (NYSE: DE), a leading manufacturer of agricultural and construction equipment, on Thursday reported a double-digit fall in revenue and net income for the second quarter of 2025.

The company’s worldwide net sales and revenues decreased 16% year-over-year to $12.8 billion in the second quarter. Revenue declined across all operating segments.

Net income came in at $1.8 billion or $6.64 per share in the April quarter, compared to $2.37 billion or $8.53 per share in the corresponding quarter last year. The management expects net income for fiscal 2025 to be in the range of $4.75 billion to 5.50 billion.

