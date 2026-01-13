Delta Air Lines (DAL) Q4 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Total operating revenue increased 3% year-over-year to $16 billion.

Net income grew 45% to $1.22 billion, or $1.86 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.55 compared to $1.85 last year.

Revenue beat expectations while earnings came in line with estimates.

For the first quarter of 2026, total revenue is expected to increase 5-7% YoY. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $0.50-0.90.

For fiscal year 2026, Adjusted EPS is expected to range between $6.50-7.50.

The stock fell over 3% in premarket hours on Tuesday.

Prior performance