DG Earnings: All you need to know about Dollar General’s Q4 2024 earnings results

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 4.5% year-over-year to $10.3 billion. Same-store sales increased 1.2%.

Net income of $191.2 million was down 52.4% compared to the prior-year quarter. Earnings per share decreased 52.5% to $0.87 compared to last year.

Sales beat estimates while earnings fell short.

For fiscal year 2025, the company expects net sales growth of approx. 3.4-4.4% and same-store sales growth of approx. 1.2-2.2%. EPS is expected to be approx. $5.10-5.80.

The stock gained over 4% in premarket hours on Thursday.

