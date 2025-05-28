DICK’S Sporting Goods Q1 adj. earnings rise; sales up 5%

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) on Wednesday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting an increase in sales and adjusted earnings.

Net sales increased 5% year-over-year to $3.2 billion in the first three months of fiscal 2025, with comparable store sales rising 4.5%.

First-quarter earnings, excluding one-off items, advanced 2% from last year to $3.37 per share. On a reported basis, unadjusted net income declined to $264 million or $3.24 per share from $275 million or $3.30 per share in the prior-year quarter.

“We are very pleased with our first quarter results. Our performance demonstrates the momentum and strength of our long-term strategies and the consistency of our execution. Our Q1 comps increased 4.5% driven by growth in both average ticket and in transactions and this was our fifth straight quarter with comps over 4.0%,” said the company’s CEO Lauren Hobart.

