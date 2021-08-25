Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail

Dick’s Sporting Goods smashes past estimates in Q2: Infographic

Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The retail store chain reported Q2 revenue of $3.27 billion, up 21% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $5.08 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.

DKS shares jumped 7% immediately following the announcement. The stock has doubled since the beginning of this year.

Dick's Sporting Goods Q2 2021 earnings

Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Dick’s Sporting Goods Q2 earnings call transcript

Prior performance

  • Dick's Sporting reports Q2 2020 earnings results

Most Popular

JWN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Nordstrom Q2 financial results

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenues doubled year-over-year to $3.6 billion.   The company reported net earnings of $80 million, or $0.49 per

Intuit (INTU) Earnings: Q4 profit rises and beats view: revenue up 41%

Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) Tuesday reported an increase in fourth-quarter adjusted profit, aided by double-digit growth in revenue. The numbers also exceeded Wall Street’s estimates. At $2.56

Best Buy stock rises after Q2 beat: Infographic

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday. The retail store chain reported Q2 revenue of $11.8 billion, up 20% year-over-year and

Tags

retail

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top