Dick’s Sporting Goods smashes past estimates in Q2: Infographic

Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The retail store chain reported Q2 revenue of $3.27 billion, up 21% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $5.08 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.

DKS shares jumped 7% immediately following the announcement. The stock has doubled since the beginning of this year.

Prior performance