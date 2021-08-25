Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Dick’s Sporting Goods smashes past estimates in Q2: Infographic
Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The retail store chain reported Q2 revenue of $3.27 billion, up 21% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $5.08 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.
DKS shares jumped 7% immediately following the announcement. The stock has doubled since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Dick’s Sporting Goods Q2 earnings call transcript
Prior performance
Most Popular
JWN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Nordstrom Q2 financial results
Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenues doubled year-over-year to $3.6 billion. The company reported net earnings of $80 million, or $0.49 per
Intuit (INTU) Earnings: Q4 profit rises and beats view: revenue up 41%
Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) Tuesday reported an increase in fourth-quarter adjusted profit, aided by double-digit growth in revenue. The numbers also exceeded Wall Street’s estimates. At $2.56
Best Buy stock rises after Q2 beat: Infographic
Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday. The retail store chain reported Q2 revenue of $11.8 billion, up 20% year-over-year and