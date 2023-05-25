Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
BBY Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Best Buy’s Q1 2024 financial results
Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Enterprise revenue totaled $9.5 billion compared to $10.6 billion reported in the same period a year ago. Enterprise comparable sales were down 10.1%.
Net earnings were $244 million, or $1.11 per share, compared to $341 million, or $1.49 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.15.
For FY2024, Best Buy expects revenue to range between $43.8-45.2 billion and comparable sales to decline 3-6%.
Prior performance
