Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
TGT Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Target’s Q1 2024 financial results
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Total revenue decreased 3.1% year-over-year to $24.5 billion. Comparable sales declined 3.7%.
Net earnings dipped 1% to $942 million, or $2.03 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.03.
Earnings missed estimates while revenue matched expectations.
For the second quarter of 2024, the company expects a 0-2% increase in comparable sales, and GAAP and adjusted EPS of $1.95-2.35.
The stock plunged over 8% in premarket hours on Wednesday following the announcement.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Important takeaways from AutoZone’s (AZO) Q3 2024 report
Automotive parts retailer AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) reported mixed results for the third quarter of 2024, with earnings exceeding the market’s forecast and sales missing. The management is optimistic about
What to look for when Dollar General (DG) reports Q1 2024 earnings results
Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) rose over 3% on Tuesday. The stock has dropped 31% over the past 12 months. The discount retailer is scheduled to report its first
AZO Earnings: AutoZone reports higher sales and profit for Q3 2024
Automotive parts retailer AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) on Tuesday said its third-quarter net sales and earnings increased modestly from last year. The company reported net sales of $4.24 billion for the