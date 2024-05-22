TGT Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Target’s Q1 2024 financial results

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total revenue decreased 3.1% year-over-year to $24.5 billion. Comparable sales declined 3.7%.

Net earnings dipped 1% to $942 million, or $2.03 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.03.

Earnings missed estimates while revenue matched expectations.

For the second quarter of 2024, the company expects a 0-2% increase in comparable sales, and GAAP and adjusted EPS of $1.95-2.35.

The stock plunged over 8% in premarket hours on Wednesday following the announcement.

