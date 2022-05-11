Categories AlphaGraphs, Leisure & Entertainment
DIS Earnings: All you need to know about Walt Disney’s Q2 2022 earnings results
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Revenues increased 23% year-over-year to $19.2 billion.
Net income from continuing operations decreased 48% to $470 million, or $0.26 per share, versus the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS rose 37% to $1.08.
At the end of the quarter, the total number of Disney+ paid subscribers stood at 137.7 million.
The top and bottom line numbers missed estimates but subscriber growth beat expectations, sending the stock higher by 1.8% in after-hours on Wednesday.
