DIS Earnings: All you need to know about Walt Disney’s Q4 2021 earnings results

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Revenues rose 26% year-over-year to $18.5 billion.

Net income from continuing operations amounted to $160 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to a loss of $710 million, or $0.39 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS totaled $0.37.

The company had 179 million total subscriptions across its DTC portfolio at the end of FY21.

Both revenue and earnings missed expectations, sending the stock down over 3% in aftermarket hours.

