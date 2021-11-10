Categories AlphaGraphs, Leisure & Entertainment
DIS Earnings: All you need to know about Walt Disney’s Q4 2021 earnings results
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Revenues rose 26% year-over-year to $18.5 billion.
Net income from continuing operations amounted to $160 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to a loss of $710 million, or $0.39 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS totaled $0.37.
The company had 179 million total subscriptions across its DTC portfolio at the end of FY21.
Both revenue and earnings missed expectations, sending the stock down over 3% in aftermarket hours.
