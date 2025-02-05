Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
DIS Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Disney’s Q1 2025 financial results
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Revenues increased 5% year-over-year to $24.7 billion.
Net income attributable to The Walt Disney Company grew to $2.55 billion, or $1.40 per share, from $1.91 billion, or $1.04 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 44% to $1.76.
Revenue and earnings beat expectations, sending the stock rising over 2% in premarket hours on Wednesday.
For fiscal year 2025, the company expects high single digit adjusted EPS growth compared to FY2024.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: How Snap (SNAP) performed in Q4 2024
Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) reported revenues of $1.55 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024, up 14% year-over-year. Net income was $9 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to a
Electronic Arts (EA) Earnings: 3Q25 Key Numbers
Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) reported net revenue of $1.88 billion for the third quarter of 2025, down 3% year-over-year. Net income rose 1% to $293 million and earnings per
Uber Technologies (UBER) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenue grew 20% year-over-year to $12 billion, or 21% on a constant currency basis. Net income attributable