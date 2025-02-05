DIS Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Disney’s Q1 2025 financial results

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 5% year-over-year to $24.7 billion.

Net income attributable to The Walt Disney Company grew to $2.55 billion, or $1.40 per share, from $1.91 billion, or $1.04 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 44% to $1.76.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations, sending the stock rising over 2% in premarket hours on Wednesday.

For fiscal year 2025, the company expects high single digit adjusted EPS growth compared to FY2024.

