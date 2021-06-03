Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

DocuSign (DOCU) Earnings: Q1 profit, revenue top expectations

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), a provider of electronic signature software, Thursday said its first-quarter adjusted earnings more than tripled, aided by strong demand. Both profit and revenues exceeded the market’s projection.

DocuSign Q1 2022 earnings infographic

First-quarter revenues advanced 58% annually to $469.1 million, which is well above experts’ prediction. The top-line benefitted from a strong performance by the core subscription business.

Adjusted earnings jumped to $0.44 per share from $0.12 per share last year. Market watchers were looking for a smaller bottom-line number. On an unadjusted basis, it was a net loss of $8.4 million or $0.04 per share, compared to a loss of $47.8 million or $0.26 per share in the first quarter of 2021.

Read management/analysts’ comments on DocuSign’s Q1 earnings

DocuSign’s stock lost about 12% so far this year and is trading at a near one-year low. It closed Thursday’s regular session sharply lower.

Prior Performance

  • DocuSign (DOCU) Q2 2021 Earnings Infograph
  • DocuSign reports Q1 2021 earnings results

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stocks you may like:

Apple (AAPL) Stock

Microsoft (MSFT) Stock

Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Most Popular

Is Target a good addition to the portfolio?

The strong-performing retail giant is working very hard and beating Wall Street expectations. Target (NYSE: TGT) had to contest a lot a year ago as it was left behind by

Zoom (ZM): The rising adoption of hybrid work could be a tailwind for growth

Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) have gained 46% over the past 12 months and 10% in the past one month. The company reported strong results for the

Retail: Digital growth remains strong even as restrictions ease

Over the last two weeks, several major retailers reported their quarterly earnings results and most of them saw improvements in general conditions thanks to vaccination drives, store reopenings and stimulus

Tags

FinanceSoftware Services

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top