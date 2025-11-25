Dollar General (DG) expected to deliver higher revenue and earnings in Q3 2025

Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) rose over 2% on Tuesday. The stock has gained 37% year-to-date. The dollar store is scheduled to report its earnings results for the third quarter of 2025 on Thursday, December 4, before market open. Here’s a look at what to expect from the earnings report:

Revenue

Analysts are projecting revenue of $10.6 billion for Dollar General in the third quarter of 2025, which indicates a growth of 4% from the same period a year ago. In the second quarter of 2025, net sales increased 5.1% year-over-year to $10.7 billion.

Earnings

The consensus target for Q3 2025 earnings per share is $0.93, which implies an increase of 4% from the year-ago quarter. In Q2 2025, EPS increased 9.4% YoY to $1.86.

Points to note

Dollar General is expected to benefit from continued demand for its affordable range of offerings from customers looking for value in a dynamic and uncertain macroeconomic environment. In Q2, same-store sales grew 2.8%, driven by increases in traffic and average transaction amount.

The company continues to gain customers across all income groups. Along with its core customers spending more on their shopping trips, it has been seeing more middle and higher-income customers visiting its stores.

DG is seeing growth in both the consumables and non-consumables categories. Last quarter, it benefited from sales increases across all its categories – consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel. The company’s gross margin expanded by 137 basis points in Q2 helped by lower shrink and inventory damages. Shrink is anticipated to be a tailwind through the remainder of the year which is a positive sign for Q3.

Dollar General is also expected to benefit from the steps it is taking to revamp its store fleet. The Project Renovate and Project Elevate remodel projects continue to progress effectively and are anticipated to drive comps growth over time.