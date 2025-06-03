Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Dollar General (DG) Q1 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 5.3% year-over-year to $10.4 billion. Same-store sales increased 2.4%.
Net income increased 7.9% to $391.9 million, or $1.78 per share, compared to last year.
The top and bottom line numbers beat expectations, sending the stock up 6% in premarket hours on Tuesday.
For fiscal year 2025, the company expects net sales growth of approx. 3.7-4.7%, same-store sales growth of approx. 1.5-2.5%, and EPS of approx. $5.20-5.80.
Prior performance
