Dollar Tree slips on Q2 revenue miss: Infographic

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The discount store chain reported Q2 revenue of $6.34 billion, up 1% year-over-year but lower than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $1.23 per share was, meanwhile, above the target that analysts had anticipated.
DLTR shares fell 4% immediately following the announcement. The stock has traded mostly sidewise since the beginning of this year.
