Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Infographic: Key highlights from AutoZone (AZO) Q4 2023 earnings results
AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net sales were $5.7 billion, up 6.4% from the same period a year ago. Same-store sales increased 4.5%.
Net income was $864.8 million, or $46.46 per share, compared to $810 million, or $40.51 per share, last year.
Both revenue and earnings beat expectations.
During the quarter, AutoZone opened 53 new stores and closed one in the US.
The stock was down over 2% in premarket hours on Tuesday.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Earnings Preview: KB Home likely to report lower Q3 sales, profit
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) will be releasing its third-quarter results Wednesday after regular trading hours. It is estimated that sales and profit were hit by a year-over-year decline in demand
Lennar Corporation (LEN): A look at the homebuilder’s most recent quarterly performance
Shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) were up over 1% on Monday. The stock has gained 28% year-to-date. The company delivered better-than-expected results for the third quarter of 2023 last
eBay (EBAY): A few points to note if you have an eye on this ecommerce company
Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) stayed green on Friday. The stock has gained 7% year-to-date. The ecommerce leader grew revenue and profits in its most recent quarter and there