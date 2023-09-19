Infographic: Key highlights from AutoZone (AZO) Q4 2023 earnings results

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales were $5.7 billion, up 6.4% from the same period a year ago. Same-store sales increased 4.5%.

Net income was $864.8 million, or $46.46 per share, compared to $810 million, or $40.51 per share, last year.

Both revenue and earnings beat expectations.

During the quarter, AutoZone opened 53 new stores and closed one in the US.

The stock was down over 2% in premarket hours on Tuesday.

Prior performance