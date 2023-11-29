Categories Analysis, Industrials
AutoZone (AZO) to report Q1 2024 earnings next week. Here’s what to expect
The company is expected to report a year-over-year increase in first-quarter earnings and revenues
Auto parts retailer AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) is preparing to report first-quarter results next week, after delivering better-than-expected quarterly earnings consistently in recent years. Analysts forecast an increase in profit and sales for the first three months of fiscal 2024. Operating more than 7,000 stores across the US, AutoZone is the largest provider of aftermarket automotive parts and accessories in the country.
The consensus earnings estimate for the first quarter is $31.46 per share, which represents a 15% increase from the prior-year period. It is estimated that sales increased modestly to $4.20 billion from $4.0 billion. The report is expected to come on December 5, at 6:55 a.m. ET.
The Stock
It has been a rollercoaster ride for AutoZone’s stock so far in 2023, which has gained about 5% during that period. One of the highest-priced Wall Street stocks, AZO traded slightly above $2,600 on Wednesday. After reaching a record high a few months ago, the stock pulled back sharply but returned to the growth path recently. Considering the company’s strong prospects, currently, the stock is a good investment but it might look expensive to some investors.
AutoZone has remained largely unaffected by inflation and macro uncertainties, mainly due to its effective customer service supported by the large store network, and healthy cash flows. The company is all set to expand the network further by opening new stores in the US and South America. William Rhodes, the current chief executive officer, will be stepping down by 2013-end, to be succeeded by Philip Daniele who will take charge early next year.
Q4 Results
For the fourth quarter of 2023, the company reported better-than-expected earnings that rose 15% year-over-year to $46.46 per share. The double-digit growth reflects a 6% increase in net sales to $5.7 billion. Domestic same-store sales were up 4.5% from the year-ago quarter. During the quarter, the company opened 53 new stores and closed one unit in the US.
Commenting on AutoZone’s financial performance, Rhodes said during a recent interaction with analysts: “As we’ve accelerated our top line since the onset of the pandemic, our competitive positioning has also materially improved. Our efforts for 2024 will be focused on execution. We have a lot of projects in flight, and we need to get them completed. Supply chain improvements will remain a key focus in FY ’24. We will continue with our additions of Mega-Hub and Hub stores, new distribution centers, and international store growth.”
In the past six months, AutoZone’s shares have gained 6%. They closed Wednesday’s session slightly lower after trading mostly higher during the day.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
FL Earnings: Foot Locker reports lower sales and profit for Q3 2023
Specialty athletic retailer Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) Wednesday announced financial results for the third quarter of 2023, reporting a decrease in net sales and adjusted earnings. Total sales declined
Infographic: Main highlights from Hormel Foods’ (HRL) Q4 2023 earnings results
Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales were $3.19 billion compared to $3.28 billion in the same period a year ago. Net earnings
Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Consolidated net sales increased 5.4% year-over-year to $7.31 billion. Enterprise same-store sales grew 3.9%. Net income was $212