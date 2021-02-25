Domino’s stock slips on disappointing Q4

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The fast-food chain reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.36 billion, up 18% year-over-year, but below the Wall Street projection. Net income of $3.46 per share also missed the target that analysts had anticipated.

DPZ shares fell 5% immediately following the announcement. The stock has traded mostly sidewise the trailing 12 months.

