Domino’s stock slips on disappointing Q4

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The fast-food chain reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.36 billion, up 18% year-over-year, but below the Wall Street projection. Net income of $3.46 per share also missed the target that analysts had anticipated.
DPZ shares fell 5% immediately following the announcement. The stock has traded mostly sidewise the trailing 12 months.
