Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

Infographic: Domino’s stock slips on Q3 revenue miss

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The fast-food restaurant chain reported Q3 revenue of $997.9 million, up 3% year-over-year, but lower than the Wall Street projection. Meanwhile, net income of $3.24 per share was above the target that analysts had anticipated.

DPZ shares were down 0.8% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 25% since the beginning of this year.

Domino's Pizza Q3 2021 earnings

Looking forward to listening to management/analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Domino’s Pizza Q3 earnings call transcript

Prior performance

  • Domino's Pizza Q4 2020 earnings

Most Popular

WFC Earnings: All you need to know about Wells Fargo Q3 2021 earnings results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenue dropped 2% year-over-year to $18.8 billion. Net income increased 59% to $5.1 billion while EPS

Morgan Stanley (MS) Earnings: Q3 profit rises on 26% revenue growth

Banking giant Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) on Thursday reported higher earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2021. The company's stock gained soon after the announcement. Net income applicable

Infographic: UnitedHealth Group (UNH) reports Q3 2021 earnings

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Revenues grew 11% to $72.3 billion year-over-year with Strong and Diversified Growth across Optum and UnitedHealthcare. Net earnings attributable

Tags

restaurants

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top