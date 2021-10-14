Infographic: Domino’s stock slips on Q3 revenue miss

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The fast-food restaurant chain reported Q3 revenue of $997.9 million, up 3% year-over-year, but lower than the Wall Street projection. Meanwhile, net income of $3.24 per share was above the target that analysts had anticipated.
DPZ shares were down 0.8% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 25% since the beginning of this year.
Prior performance
