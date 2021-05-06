Dropbox (DBX) Earnings: Highlights of Q1 2021 report

Cloud service provider Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) Thursday reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2021. The company’s stock gained soon after the announcement.

First-quarter earnings, excluding special items, rose to $0.35 per share from $0.17 per share in the corresponding period of last year. Analysts had predicted a slower growth. On a reported basis, it was a net profit of $47.6 million or $0.12 per share, compared to $39.3 million or $0.09 per share in the first quarter of 2020.

The bottom line benefited from a 12% increase in revenues to $511.6 million, which also exceeded the consensus forecast.

Read management/analysts’ comments on Dropbox’s Q1 results

Shares of Dropbox closed Thursday’s regular trading lower but gained during the extended session after the announcement.