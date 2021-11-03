EA Earnings: All you need to know about Electronic Arts Q2 2022 earnings results

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased to $1.82 billion from $1.15 billion in the same period a year ago.

Net income was $294 million, or $1.02 per share, compared to $185 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.

The company expects net revenue of approx. $1.75 billion for the third quarter of 2022 and approx. $6.9 billion for FY2022.

Prior performance