Hasbro (HAS) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net revenues declined 10% year-over-year to $1.21 billion.
The company reported a net loss of $235 million, or $1.69 per share, compared to net income of $142 million, or $1.02 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS decreased 57% to $0.49.
Revenue beat expectations but profits fell short of the mark.
Revenues are expected to decline 3-6% in FY2023.
The stock was up over 1% in premarket hours on Thursday.
