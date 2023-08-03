Hasbro (HAS) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net revenues declined 10% year-over-year to $1.21 billion.

The company reported a net loss of $235 million, or $1.69 per share, compared to net income of $142 million, or $1.02 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS decreased 57% to $0.49.

Revenue beat expectations but profits fell short of the mark.

Revenues are expected to decline 3-6% in FY2023.

The stock was up over 1% in premarket hours on Thursday.

Prior performance