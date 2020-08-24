China-based consumer finance company 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) reported a marked increase in second-quarter earnings, aided by double-digit growth in revenues. The company’s stock gained early Monday following the announcement.

Earnings, on an adjusted basis, rose to RMB 942.1 million (US$133.4 million) or RMB 6.19 per ADS (US$0.88 per ADS) from RMB 691.7 million or RMB 4.56 per ADS in the second quarter of 2019. Unadjusted net earnings climbed 41.8% year-over-year to RMB 876.5 million (US$124.1 million).

The bottom-line benefitted from a 50% growth in revenues to RMB 3.34 billion (US$472.8 million).

“We are very excited to report a series of record-breaking financial and operational metrics for the second quarter of 2020 despite the still challenging macro environment. Loan origination volume reached a record RMB58.9 billion, an increase of 22% year-on-year,” said CEO Haisheng Wu.

Soon after the earnings announcement, shares of the company rose sharply in Monday’s pre-market trading at the Nasdaq stock exchange, after closing the previous session higher.