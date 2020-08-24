China-based consumer finance company 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) reported a marked increase in second-quarter earnings, aided by double-digit growth in revenues. The company’s stock gained early Monday following the announcement.
Earnings, on an adjusted basis, rose to RMB 942.1 million (US$133.4 million) or RMB 6.19 per ADS (US$0.88 per ADS) from RMB 691.7 million or RMB 4.56 per ADS in the second quarter of 2019. Unadjusted net earnings climbed 41.8% year-over-year to RMB 876.5 million (US$124.1 million).
The bottom-line benefitted from a 50% growth in revenues to RMB 3.34 billion (US$472.8 million).
“We are very excited to report a series of record-breaking financial and operational metrics for the second quarter of 2020 despite the still challenging macro environment. Loan origination volume reached a record RMB58.9 billion, an increase of 22% year-on-year,” said CEO Haisheng Wu.
Looking forward to listening to management/analysts’ comments on Q2 results? Stay tuned here for 360 Finance’s Q2 2020 earnings call transcript
Soon after the earnings announcement, shares of the company rose sharply in Monday’s pre-market trading at the Nasdaq stock exchange, after closing the previous session higher.
Most Popular
Early trends indicate Home Depot (HD) might repeat the strong Q2 show
With the earnings season nearing the end, it has become clear that the impact of the pandemic on the retail industry was not as severe as widely expected. The performance
Deere & Company (DE) Q3 sales, earnings top expectations; stock gains
Tractor maker Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) said its third-quarter earnings declined, hurt by a double-digit fall in revenues. Both earnings and revenues beat the estimates, driving the company's stock
Key highlights from Foot Locker (FL) Q2 2020 earnings results
Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today. Total sales increased 17.1% to $2.07 billion. Comparable-store sales increased 18.6%. Net income was $45 million, or $0.43 per share, compared to