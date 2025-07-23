Earnings: A snapshot of IBM’s Q2 2025 report

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM), a leading IT services and consulting company, on Wednesday reported financial results for the second quarter of 2025. The results beat analysts’ forecasts.
The company reported revenues of $17.0 billion for the second quarter, compared to $15.8 billion in the corresponding period of 2024. The top line surpassed Wall Street’s expectations.
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $2.80 per share in Q2, compared to $2.43 per share a year earlier. Earnings also exceeded estimates. On an unadjusted basis, the company posted a net income of $2.19 billion or $2.31 per share for the second quarter, compared to $1.83 billion or $1.96 per share in the corresponding quarter last year.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
All you need to know about Alphabet’s (GOOGL, GOOG) Q2 2025 earnings results
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Consolidated revenues increased 14%, or 13% in constant currency, year-over-year to $96.4 billion. Net income increased 19%
Earnings Preview: What to look for when Intel (INTC) reports Q2 results
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Thursday, after the closing bell. The chipmaker is going through a rough patch, losing market share to competitors and
INFY Earnings: Infosys reports higher Q1 FY26 revenue and profit
Software company Infosys (NYSE: INFY) on Wednesday reported an increase in revenues and earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. The tech firm’s revenues increased to $4.94 billion in