Earnings: A snapshot of IBM’s Q2 2025 report

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM), a leading IT services and consulting company, on Wednesday reported financial results for the second quarter of 2025. The results beat analysts’ forecasts.

The company reported revenues of $17.0 billion for the second quarter, compared to $15.8 billion in the corresponding period of 2024. The top line surpassed Wall Street’s expectations.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $2.80 per share in Q2, compared to $2.43 per share a year earlier. Earnings also exceeded estimates. On an unadjusted basis, the company posted a net income of $2.19 billion or $2.31 per share for the second quarter, compared to $1.83 billion or $1.96 per share in the corresponding quarter last year.

Prior Performance