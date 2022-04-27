Earnings: Boeing (BA) Q1 loss widens as revenues decline

Aircraft maker The Boing Company (NYSE: BA) reported a wider loss for the first quarter of 2022 as the company’s revenues declined 8%. The results also missed analysts’ estimates.

On an adjusted basis, core net loss widened to $2.75 per share in the March quarter from $1.53 per share in the comparable period of last year. Analysts had predicted a smaller loss for the latest quarter. Unadjusted net loss was $1.22 billion or $2.06 per share, compared to a loss of $537 million or $0.92 per share in the first quarter of 2021.

The bottom line was impacted by an 8% decrease in revenues to $13.9 billion, which also fell short of expectations. However, there was continued increase in the production and deliveries of 737 aircraft.

Boeing’s stock declined early Wednesday following the earnings announcement, after closing the previous session lower. The stock has lost 20% since the beginning of the year.

