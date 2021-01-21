Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care

Infographic: Intuitive Surgical Q4 earnings results

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular market hours on Thursday. The robotic product’s manufacturer reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.33 billion, up 4% year-over-year. Meanwhile, net income of $3.58 per share was higher than what analysts had anticipated.

Intuitive Surgical Q4 2020 Earnings Infographic

ISRG stock has gained 33% in the trailing 12 months.  

Looking forward to listening to management/analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Intuitive Surgical Q4 earnings call transcript

Prior performance

  • Intuitive Surgical reports Q2 2020 earnings results
  • intuitive surgical Q1 2020 earnings infographic

Most Popular

Key highlights from United Airlines Holdings (UAL) Q4 2020 earnings results

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UAL) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today. Total operating revenues declined 69% year-over-year to $3.4 billion. The company reported a net loss of $1.9

Infographic: Highlights of Kinder Morgan’s (KMI) Q4 2020 earnings report

Energy infrastructure firm Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020, despite a decline in revenues. The company's stock was trading higher soon after

Netflix (NFLX) brushes past saturation concerns with strong subscriber growth across all markets

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) soared 17% on Wednesday following an upbeat earnings report from the company a day ago. The stock has gained 81% over the past one

Tags

Medical Devices

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top