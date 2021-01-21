Infographic: Intuitive Surgical Q4 earnings results

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular market hours on Thursday. The robotic product’s manufacturer reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.33 billion, up 4% year-over-year. Meanwhile, net income of $3.58 per share was higher than what analysts had anticipated.

ISRG stock has gained 33% in the trailing 12 months.

Prior performance