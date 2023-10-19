ISRG Earnings: Intuitive Surgical Q3 2023 revenues and earnings increase

Medical device company Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) announced operating results for the third quarter of 2023, reporting higher revenues and adjusted profit.

Third-quarter net profit, excluding one-off items, increased to $1.46 per share from $1.19 per share last year. Unadjusted net income was $416 million or $1.16 per share in Q3, compared to $324 million or $0.90 per share in the same period of the prior year.

The company reported net revenues of $1.74 billion for the September quarter, which is up 12% from the year-ago period. Worldwide da Vinci procedures grew approximately 19% compared with the third quarter of 2022.

“We continue to focus on supporting their needs through the pursuit of expanded indications, delivering excellence in quality and supply, and increasing our productivity,” said Gary Guthart, Intuitive’s CEO.

