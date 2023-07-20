Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) reports higher Q2 revenues and earnings

Medical device company Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) announced operating results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting higher revenues and adjusted profit.

Second-quarter net profit, excluding one-off items, increased to $1.42 per share from $1.14 per share last year. Unadjusted net income was $420.8 million or $1.18 per share in Q2, compared to $307.8 million or $0.85 per share in the same period of the prior year.

The company reported net revenues of $1.76 billion for the second quarter, which is up 15% from the year-ago period. Instruments & Accessories revenues and Services revenues increased in double digits.

“We continue to focus on supporting our customers’ adoption, pursuing expanded indications, delivering excellence in quality and supply, and increasing productivity as we scale our business,” said Gary Guthart, Intuitive’s CEO.

