Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) reports double-digit growth in Q3 revenue and earnings

Medical device company Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) has reported a sharp increase in earnings for the third quarter of 2024, reflecting strong revenue growth.

Third-quarter profit, excluding one-off items, rose to $1.84 per share from $1.46 per share last year. Unadjusted net income was $565.1 million or $1.56 per share in Q3, compared to $415.7 million or $1.16 per share in the same period of the prior year.

The company reported net revenues of $2.04 billion for the September quarter, which is up 17% from the year-ago period. Worldwide da Vinci procedures grew approximately 18% in Q3 compared with the third quarter of 2023.

“Core measures of our business were healthy this quarter, and we are pleased by customer adoption of da Vinci 5. We remain focused on delivering the goals we share with our customers, centered on improving patient outcomes,” said Gary Guthart, Intuitive’s CEO.

Prior Performance